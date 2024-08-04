Jason Miller to Newsmax: Harris 'Gaslighting' Over Debating Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris is "gaslighting" the American public by refusing to debate former President Donald Trump in a Fox News venue, Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller told Newsmax on Sunday.

"Harris is out there saying, 'man up, let's go ahead and debate any time, any place. Let's get it on. Let's go and rumble. Let's get this debate happening,' but it can only be on one certain day with an outlet that is currently in litigation with President Trump," Miller told Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda."

Harris insists that she will only debate Trump in an ABC News-hosted debate on Sept. 10 that he'd already agreed to when President Joe Biden was still in the race.

Trump, however, says he's agreed to a Fox News-hosted debate on Sept. 4, and will not appear on a debate sponsored by ABC News.

Meanwhile, Miller questioned why Harris has not given any one-on-one interviews or answered press questions, even though she's the presumptive Democratic Party nominee.

"This has all been laid out on a silver platter by the media," he said. "The media won't push back because they made a mistake when they said Joe Biden needed to go. They ran into a box canyon that had no exit."

A month ago, he added, the media was saying that Harris was a terrible choice, but now, "the media wants us to think she's a great choice."

Several staffers who worked for the campaigns of former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton are joining Harris' campaign, and Miller said that's because she espouses the "same liberal policies that got us into this mess we're in right now."

He added that Harris' ads claim she's the solution to the nation's problems, but instead, she "created all of our problems" with Biden.

Miller also Sunday commented on reports that Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, admitted he and his first wife divorced after he'd had an affair.

"I think ultimately this is just a distraction," said Miller. "The race is about the fact that Kamala Harris ruined the economy and led the sky-high inflation, wrecked the border, allowing in tens of millions of illegals, the crimewaves that we've seen all across this country, and the fact that people don't feel that their situation is ever going to get better."

And while the media is "Swirling around and trying to follow these one-offs, it's simply because they don't want to talk about what [she] did to this country," he added. "We're not going to let her get away with it."

