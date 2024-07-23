Jason Miller to Newsmax: Nobody in Charge of Our Country

The fact that it took so long for Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to resign after the agency came under scrutiny for its failure to stop a would-be assassin from wounding former President Donald Trump shows that no one is in charge of the country right now, Jason Miller told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"Why wasn't it done a week ago," Miller, a senior adviser to Trump, asked "National Report." He said that "the fact of the matter is that [President] Joe Biden has been MIA, [Vice President] Kamala Harris has been MIA ... . Nobody is in charge of our country right now. That is the problem."

Miller emphasized that "if you think this is an issue, what do you think [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is doing right now? What do you think [Chinese President] Xi Jinping is doing right now? What do you think the radicalists that are being funded by Iran are doing right now? They are looking at us up and down like a slab of meat and that we are there to be taken advantage of."

He stressed that "how the heck does Cheatle even stay in that job for a ... week and a half after this assassination attempt without taking any responsibility, without saying any clear actions that are going to be done to correct this situation so that something like this won't happen again."

Miller said it was just "mind boggling" to watch Cheatle sit in that chair at the hearing yesterday "with no answers, no remorse, no cognitive awareness that this was a massive problem that they tried to assassinate" Trump.

He added that "clearly at the top [of the Secret Service] there are some structural issues that had to be addressed. My question is you would think that there were others [in addition to Cheatle] who were equally as incompetent."

