Jason Miller to Newsmax: Haul Biden's Doctor Before Congress

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax Wednesday that President Joe Biden's White House doctor needs to be hauled before Congress to answer for seemingly concealing the commander in chief's declining physical and cognitive state.

"Let's go back to Feb. 28 of this year, when Dr. Kevin O'Connor, who is Joe Biden's personal physician, put out a letter, a memo, saying that Joe Biden was in perfect physical health," Miller said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Newsline." "Said the same thing in 2023 and 2022 and so forth, and it's very clear now that that is not the case.

"We've seen the reporting from [former Washington Post reporter] Carl Bernstein and others that Joe Biden has had a number of these moments. Of course, we all saw what happened on the debate stage on Thursday, and now you have all these Democratic honchos who are saying, 'Joe, it's time to step aside.'

"But you're going to tell us that Joe Biden has been totally fine?" he continued. "This has been a cover-up.

"I think Dr. Kevin O'Connor needs to be brought up to Congress. I think he needs to answer because, again, think about Joe Biden and who's actually controlling the nuclear codes, especially [when] we have [Defense Secretary] Lloyd Austin disappearing and going to the hospital. It doesn't seem that anybody is in control."

Biden reportedly spoke with House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries and staunch ally Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., by phone on Tuesday amid reports that many Democrat lawmakers had not heard directly from the president in the aftermath of the CNN-hosted forum.

In late February, Biden received his annual physical examination and told reporters that the results were no different from his exam the previous year.

He was declared "fit for duty" following his February 2023 exam, with White House physician O'Connor calling him a "healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male."

"The president remains fit for duty, and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations," O'Connor wrote at the time in a summary of the health exam.

Pressure has been building within the Democratic Party since last Thursday, when Biden's debate performance revealed physical and cognitive difficulties that have since thrown his reelection bid into question. He vowed to keep running for reelection Wednesday afternoon and said he would not be pushed out of the race.

