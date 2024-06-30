CBS Poll: 72 Percent Say Biden Unfit Mentally, Cognitively

An alarming 72% of Americans say President Joe Biden is not only mentally and cognitively unfit to be president but he also should not run for reelection, an eye-opening poll result released Sunday found after Thursday night's debate.

Biden does not have the "mental and cognitive health to serve as president," according to 72% of Americans in the CBS News/You Gov poll out Sunday.

While this total is alarming, it only expands on the majority of Americans who already saw it. This 72% is 7 points higher than three weeks ago, when it was still a 65% majority of Americans who see it the way Donald Trump, his campaign, and conservative media have seen it for years.

Thursday's night debate just now brought on 7% more to the American majority.

That move is largely from Democrats abandoning their leading nominee Biden: 46% of Democrats in the poll now say Biden should no longer seek reelection — up 10 points from three weeks ago.

The poll also revealed the top reasons Biden "shouldn't be running for president":

His age, say 86%, which matches the age Biden will be when he would finish a prospective second term (86). 71% say the decisions he might make in office. 66% say his record as president. 59% say his ability to campaign effectively.

Despite all this, 55% of Democrat registered voters say Biden should continue to press on, compared to 45% who say he should step aside.

The CBS News/YouGov survey sample of 1,130 registered voters nationally June 28-29. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.