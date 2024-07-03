WATCH TV LIVE

Biden Calls Congressional Allies

By    |   Wednesday, 03 July 2024 12:35 PM EDT

President Joe Biden called House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries and staunch ally Delaware Sen. Chris Coons on Tuesday, sources told Politico on Wednesday, amid reports from many Democrat lawmakers that they have not heard directly from the president after his dismal debate performance last Thursday.

Another vehement Biden ally in the Democratic Party, South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn, said that he had yet to talk with the president following the debate but had been in touch with Biden's personal aides, CNN reported.

"I want, like everybody else, to hear more from the president," Clyburn said, referring to more unscripted events and media interviews.

Clyburn also attended several campaign events in Florida and Wisconsin where he heard "nothing but full support" for Biden.

He added that he still wanted to see Biden on the top of the ticket but that "I will support [Vice President Kamala Harris] if he were to step aside. This party should not in any way do anything to work around Miss Harris" and that the Democratic Party "should do everything we can to bolster her, whether it’s in second place or at the top of the ticket," according to CNN.

Lauren Hitt, a Biden campaign spokesperson, told Axios that Biden "has spoken personally with multiple elected officials on the Hill and across the battlegrounds since the debate."

Her statement came amid growing Democrat frustration with the situation, as a party lawmaker told Axios that even if Biden stays in, "at a minimum, he needs to show a decisive change in course by replacing his top campaign advisers."

However, that would apparently satisfy few and do nothing to change Biden's age and concern over it.

On Tuesday, Texas Rep. Lloyd Doggett became the first Democrat lawmaker to publicly call for Biden to end his campaign. 

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


