Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Hunter Biden to Testify by Dec. 4

Hunter Biden will testify before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee by Dec. 4, Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Thursday.

Comer last week subpoenaed the first son and other family members and associates of President Joe Biden as the committee investigates alleged influence peddling.

Comer was asked when he expected to see Hunter Biden appear before the House panel.

"We said by December 4th and we expect to have him here on Capitol Hill December 4th or earlier," Comer said on "Wake Up America." "Now, we haven't heard from his attorney, but obviously we know they received the subpoena because what do they do just days later? They subpoena [former President] Donald Trump [in Hunter Biden's federal gun case].

"They're always going to try to blame it on Trump somehow the money they've taken from China and Romania. But at the end of the day, we're ready to bring Hunter Biden because we have the bank records, and we can connect the dots."

Among the people subpoenaed to appear before the committee is entertainment lawyer Kevin Morris, who allegedly loaned Hunter Biden millions of dollars to pay back taxes.

"This Kevin Morris, the newest person that we're bringing into question, he's loaned Hunter millions of dollars to pay his IRS back taxes to pay, and we believe he has a great deal of knowledge about an ongoing input peddling scheme that's taking place as we speak while Joe Biden's president," Comer said.

The Oversight Committee obtained financial records that Comer said show the Biden family set up more than 20 shell companies — most of which were created when Joe Biden was vice president under President Barack Obama — in a concerted effort to hide payments from foreign adversaries.

"Just imagine the last three transactions that we've found, which total half a million dollars, the Biden White House said they were all three loans from three different sources," Comer said. "Now that we have a majority of the bank records for the president's son and brother [Jim].

"I can tell you, they're just any enormous amount of what they call loans being deposited in their account. But one thing I haven't found is where they make payments on the loans, much less interest on the loan.

"So, I don't believe that the money that Joe Biden received from his brother was a loan, but because the media is saying that then that's the final verdict, I guess. But at the end of the day, the money to repay Joe's loan came from influence peddling."

