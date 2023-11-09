Rep. Comer Subpoenas 4 More Hunter Biden Associates

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chair of the House Oversight Committee, issued four more subpoenas on Thursday to associates of Hunter Biden, including Biden's art dealers.

Comer announced that subpoenas were issued for Biden business associates Eric Schwerin and Mervyn Yan, gallerist George Berges, and art patron Elizabeth Naftali to appear before the panel for depositions.

The subpoenas came a day after Comer subpoenaed Biden and James Biden, President Joe Biden's brother. Business associate Rob Walker was also summoned.

Further, Comer requested a transcribed interview with the trustee of Americore Holdings regarding "loan repayments" that flowed through the company to James Biden to Joe Biden.

"The House Oversight Committee is leaving no stone unturned as we investigate President Joe Biden's central role in his family's domestic and international business dealings," Comer said in a statement. "...A plethora of bank records, texts, emails, and a transcribed interview with Biden family associate Devon Archer all show the Bidens and their business partners sold access to the highest levels of our government, including Joe Biden himself, to the detriment of America's interests.

"Americans across this country have made it clear to President Joe Biden, the Biden family, and their associates that the jig is up."

Subpoenas are also expected be sent later this week to Sara Biden, wife of James Biden; Hallie Biden, widow of Beau Biden, the president's son; Elizabeth Secundy, Hallie Biden's sister; Hunter Biden's wife Melissa Cohen; and former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski.

Comer said in Wednesday's announcement that the committee obtained financial records that show the Biden family set up more than 20 shell companies — most of which were created when Joe Biden was vice president under President Barack Obama — in an effort to hide payments from foreign adversaries.

The committee is forcing the hand of Berges, who has refused to cooperate with the investigation into Hunter Biden's artwork selling at high prices. Naftali reportedly bought one of Hunter Biden's works for $500,000 from Berges' gallery.

Schwerin was managing director of Rosemont Seneca Partners, the investment firm Hunter Biden co-founded with Devon Archer. Yan is a former business associate of Hunter Biden.

"Today's subpoenas represent another step in holding President Biden accountable. House Republicans are committed to doing the oversight work that the American people deserve," House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said in the statement.

The committee is also seeking transcribed interviews with Americore trustee Carol Fox, Joey Langston, John Hynansky and Jason Galanis, who's currently in prison after pleading guilty in January 2020 to multiple fraudulent schemes.