Tags: hunter biden | president | donald trump | attorney general | bill barr | subpoena | judge

Hunter Biden Seeks to Subpoena Trump, Former AG Barr

Wednesday, 15 November 2023 11:02 AM EST

President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden on Wednesday sought a federal court's permission to subpoena documents from former President Donald Trump and top Justice Department officials in his administration as part of his defense against federal gun charges.

The younger Biden's lawyers in a filing in U.S. District Court in Delaware cited public reporting suggesting "incessant, improper, and partisan pressure" applied by Trump to former Attorney General William Barr and senior Justice Department officials Richard Donoghue and Jeffrey Rosen to investigate Biden.

"Mr. Biden seeks specific information from three former DOJ officials and the former President that goes to the heart of his defense that this is, possibly, a vindictive or selective prosecution arising from an unrelenting pressure campaign beginning in the last administration, in violation of Mr. Biden’s Fifth Amendment rights under the Constitution," Biden's lawyers wrote to the judge.

Hunter Biden, 53, in October pleaded not guilty to charges that he lied about his drug use while buying a handgun, in the first-ever criminal prosecution of a sitting U.S. president's child.

The president's son has been the subject of criticism from Trump and Republican lawmakers, who have set his foreign business dealings at the center of an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden by House Republicans.

The White House argues the impeachment probe is politically motivated and unsubstantiated by evidence of wrongdoing by the president.

Hunter Biden's lawyers argued in their court filing that political pressure by Trump during his administration tainted the investigation.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Politics
