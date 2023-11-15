Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Hunter Attorney to Testify

An entertainment lawyer who allegedly loaned Hunter Biden millions of dollars to pay back taxes is being called to testify by House Republicans investigating President Joe Biden and his family, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Comer, chair of Committee on Oversight and Accountability, told "Eric Bolling The Balance" that Kevin Morris is a "very serious witness" and there are "substantive questions" the committee needs him to answer.

A letter to Morris sent Wednesday by Comer, Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo., states "the Committees have obtained testimony that alleges you made tax payments on behalf of Hunter Biden."

"Kevin Morris is the Hollywood attorney who we've seen Hunter spending a lot of time with," Comer said. "He just came upon the scene right when Joe Biden was about to assume the presidency, and for whatever reason, he apparently loaned Hunter Biden at least $2 million to get right with the IRS.

"We want to know more about this loan. We've also heard reports that maybe Kevin Morris was involved in some of [Hunter Biden's] art sales. These art sales are ongoing while Joe Biden has been president, so we're very concerned about Kevin Morris and his knowledge of the potential wrongdoing that the Biden family has been involved in."

In the letter to Morris, the lawmakers brought up Hunter Biden's now-defunct plea deal with federal prosecutors, noting the deal showed "a third party" made payments of $955,800, $956,632, $492,000, and $197,000 to the IRS on behalf of Hunter Biden. "The Committees seek information about the unnamed third party, including whether you are that person," the lawmakers wrote.

"We don't know anything about this guy," Comer said. "Is he involved in government contracts? [Does he have] some kind of client that's a especial interest that's benefiting from decisions that this president is making? This is a very serious witness that we plan on bringing in with our subpoena and asking a lot of substantive questions.

"We want to know about the terms of the loan. Is that a gift? Is that a campaign finance violation? Is that reportable income? If you get a loan and you don't plan on paying it back, or you're not making any payments on it, then that's a grant or a gift, and that's taxable. And why is he loaning this guy that type of money?"

