Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Biden 'Hasn't Been Calling The Shots'

President Joe Biden "hasn't been calling the shots" in the White House, leaving that void to be filled by "a select few people," Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Monday.

In an interview on "National Report," the House Oversight chairman lamented "we really don't know who has" been in charge.

"It's my belief that over the past two years, Joe Biden hasn't been calling the shots," he said.

"There are people that said [former President Barack] Obama was calling the shots, Susan Rice was calling the shots," he recounted. "But from our investigative work, I believe it's a select few people that really aren't that well known, that are pulling the strings."

According to Comer, however, "one thing that I am pretty confident, that [Vice President] Kamala Harris isn't calling the shots."

"She's stuck in some corner facing the wall," he said. "She has absolutely no authority. You're going to see all types of infighting going on behind the scenes with the Harris people and the Biden people. But at the end of the day, Joe Biden hasn't been calling the shots for several years now in his own administration."

Comer said he hoped "the American people have learned a lesson — that the mainstream media has been lying about many things, especially Joe Biden's mental condition"

"The American people got to see, up close and personal, that Joe Biden isn't fit to be president," he said of Biden's disastrous first debate with former President Donald Trump.

"He's going to do well to finish his four years, the remaining six months, much less an additional four years," Comer said. "So the Democrats have made this bed that they're they're currently lying in."

