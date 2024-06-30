WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: dennis kucinich | joe biden | debate | kamala harris | election | border | ballots

Kucinich to Newsmax: Only Harris Can Replace Biden on Ballots

Sunday, 30 June 2024 01:10 PM EDT

Ballots are set in many states already, so President Joe Biden's name can't be removed, former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich from Ohio, who is running for Congress as an independent, told Newsmax on Sunday.

He said the only other candidate who could run in Biden's place would be Vice President Kamala Harris, as she shares the ballot space with him.

"I think President Biden is going to remain on the ballot and that he will present himself to the American people in November," Kucinich, who ran twice for the White House, told Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "The Democratic Party is in a quandary, and I think we'll know more in the next few weeks."

It will remain up to the voters, Kucinich added, to decide if Biden can serve for four more years as president.

He also said that the Democratic National Committee should have thought more about Biden's age as an issue a couple of years ago, but "they rigged the primaries so that only President Biden would be the candidate, and right now, all Democrats are living with the consequences of that … it's fanciful and useless to speculate about who might come forward because it's not going to happen.

"It's going to be either President Biden or it's going to be Kamala Harris."

Meanwhile, Biden's difficulties in his debate Thursday night against former President Donald Trump have sparked a great deal of alarm, while Trump's performance "Wasn't that much different than many of the other statements that he's made over the last several years," said Kucinich.

"He laid down the marker on the border issues over and over again," he said. "He talked about why it was important for that border to be sealed … on the immigration issue, he went into the debate intending to establish that as a paramount concern."

Trump also said he would not escalate the war with Russia and made it a point to say he would seek peace with some of America's adversaries, said Kucinich.

But Trump's comments were "suddenly on view to a much wider audience," with the debate, which started the discussion on whether Biden should remain on the ballot.

The next few months will be critical worldwide as well, because with the world being at the precipice of wider wars, "this is a time for steady and solid leadership," said Kucinich.

"The world is looking to see if that will emerge, either through the policies of the current administration or through the policies of the next administration," he said. "The Biden administration is still in the driver's seat. Whether the president himself is making the decisions or somebody in his Cabinet, those decisions could affect the peace of the world, and people are still going to be watching."

And, said Kucinich, what Biden does with that power between now and November "could determine not only the election but could determine the fate of the world."

Sunday, 30 June 2024 01:10 PM
