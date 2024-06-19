Rep. Comer to Newsmax: SEC Latest Deep State Agency to Protect Bidens

The Securities and Exchange Commission allegedly avoided charging Hunter Biden as part of a scheme to defraud a Native American tribe because his father, Joe Biden, was vice president at the time, and that's more evidence of how far the deep state has gone to protect the Bidens, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

In March 2016, the SEC subpoenaed Hunter Biden and Rosemont Seneca Bohai, a business entity with ties to associates Devon Archer and Jason Galanis, during its investigation into a tribal pension bond-issuance scheme that resulted in criminal convictions and prison sentences for Archer and Galanis but left Hunter Biden unscathed.

Comer, chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Responsibility, and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chair of the Judiciary Committee — who are leading the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden — wrote a letter Tuesday to the SEC seeking information about the investigation.

The letter contained an April 2016 response to the SEC subpoena from Hunter Biden's counsel that requested the agency treat the matter "with the highest degree of confidentiality" because the "confidential nature of this investigation is very important to our client and it would be unfair, not just to our client, but also to his father, the vice president of the United States, if his involvement in an SEC investigation and parallel criminal probe were to become the subject of any media attention."

"This is new evidence that we found as a result of the subpoenaed documents for Devon Archer [as part of the impeachment inquiry] that the Oversight Committee just received a few weeks ago that we've been poring over," Comer told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"We knew that Hunter Biden was an equal partner along with Devon Archer and Jason Galanis in a scheme to defraud a Native American pension fund. We knew that Jason Galanis went to prison for many years. In fact, he's still in prison over that."

"We knew that Devon Archer is about to go to prison for that, but we knew that nothing ever happened to Hunter Biden," he said.

"Until we got these documents, we had never seen evidence that the [SEC] was going to subpoena Hunter Biden until his attorney sent a letter to the to the [SEC] ... reminding them who his client was, that his father was the sitting vice president of the United States. And then, poof, it disappears, and nothing happens to Hunter Biden."

Archer testified in July as part of the impeachment inquiry that he and Hunter Biden had a 50-50 handshake deal for ownership of Rosemont Seneca Bohai and that the president's son was the "corporate secretary" of the account. Galanis testified in February that Archer and Hunter Biden had a 50-50 stake in the company.

Hunter Biden told Comer's committee in February he was unaware of Rosemont Seneca Bohai. His denial is among many reasons why House Republicans sent a criminal referral June 5 to the Deaprtment of Justice alleging Hunter Biden lied to Congress during his testimony.

"We knew the IRS was investigating the Bidens. We knew the Department of Justice and several jurisdictions were investigating the Bidens. We knew the FBI was investigating the Bidens," Comer said.

"Now we know the [SEC] was investigating the Bidens, all for a host of financial crimes. Yet nothing ever happened. They were always told to stand down. That's what the IRS whistleblower [Gary Shapley] said."

He continued: “How many times does the [SEC] drop an investigation where equal partners go to prison on someone and nothing happens? This is the only time I've ever learned of anything happening like this with the [SEC].

"It's just more evidence of how the deep state has always covered for the Bidens. And this is why the entitled son has been able to get away with taking tens of millions of dollars from our adversaries around the world for over a decade."



