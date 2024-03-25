Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Hunter and Jim Biden Guilty of Perjury

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Monday that the main element that was exposed during Tony Bobulinski's testimony last week was "the fact that Hunter Biden and Jim Biden perjured themselves."

Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden's, testified before Congress on the impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden, alleging that the then-vice president profited from his son's business dealings that came as a direct result of his father's high-powered position in the federal government.

"Joe Biden was more than a participant in a beneficiary of his family's business," Bobulinski said during his testimony. "He was an active enabler who met with business associates such as myself to further the business, despite being buffered by a complex scheme to maintain plausible deniability."

During an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Donalds said of the Bidens, "This was a scheme that they set up — not something that just happened because Hunter Biden is such a high-quality individual who was desired to be on boards by international companies. That is not the case. This was all pay for play."

