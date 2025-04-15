Steel CEO to Newsmax: America 'Has to Make Things' for Security

One of the key industries President Donald Trump has said needs to be protected at home is the steel industry, citing its critical importance for America to be self-reliant. On April 2, Trump declared a national emergency to increase the country's competitive edge and return manufacturing to the U.S.

Marlin Steel CEO Drew Greenblatt told Newsmax on Tuesday that he agreed with the president's sentiment, adding, "We can't be a nation of people that work in the service industry. We have to make things."

Trump has warned that a decline in domestic manufacturing has put the nation at risk, noting the production of pharmaceuticals, machine tools, fabricated metals, and shipbuilding are in decline. Greenblatt said on "National Report," "We have to have our own industries create things for our people."

"It's a national security risk the way we are right now where we can't make our own pharmaceuticals; we can't make our own steel in the volume that we need. These are threats to our system of life and our viability as a nation," Greenblatt said. "And furthermore, we have to create jobs to give people a path. Right now, there's a situation where people can't afford to buy a home because they can't make enough money, or they can't get health insurance. We're going to eliminate [those barriers] and create middle-class jobs, manufacturing jobs," Greenblatt added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com