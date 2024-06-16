Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Biden Will Keep Son Out of Prison

President Joe Biden won't pardon his son Hunter before the Nov. 5 election, but after that, "you should fully expect that he will do whatever he can" to make sure his son stays out of jail, former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said on Newsmax Sunday.

That includes if the president's son is found guilty in the tax evasion charges he's facing in California, which are scheduled to go on trial in September, Whitaker told Newsmax's "Sunday Report."

"I think the tax charges in Los Angeles that he's scheduled to go to trial in September for now are the more serious charges," Whitaker said. "But never forget the Department of Justice first tried to sweep this all under the rug with a sweetheart plea deal."

However, Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice allowed the "two most important tax years," during which Hunter Biden made the most money in his overseas business dealings, to expire under statute of limitations provisions, said Whitaker.

The president's son, meanwhile, stands to face "serious time" in prison if convicted in his tax case, considering the guilty verdict that was found against him in Delaware on charges that he provided false information about his drug use when filling out paperwork to buy a handgun, said Whitaker.

"He now has a criminal history and the penalty portion for the tax charges is going to be enhanced because of that felony criminal history," said Whitaker. "We're talking about millions of dollars of fraudulent tax returns, of failure to file his tax returns and trying to deduct all sorts of personal expenses … I think I'd be surprised if the Department of Justice tries to do anything that appears to be giving him any kind of benefit."

Meanwhile the evidence coming in the tax case will likely link the president to his son's dealings, said Whitaker.

"You would expect that the evidence is going to include the millions and tens of millions of dollars of revenue that was laundered through all of these limited liability companies, ultimately finding its way into the pockets of Hunter Biden and other members of the Biden family, not just his uncle, Jim Biden, who's the president's brother, but also, children and grandchildren of the president," said Whitaker.

And that could change the narrative heading into the November election, but his supporters may not change their minds about voting to reelect President Biden, Whitaker added.

"We currently are playing in a sort of split screen where the left doesn't address what's obvious, Joe Biden's corruption, together with his inability to do the job right now," he added. "It's the left is trying to keep these issues away from their base because they know that people are going to be very discouraged and more likely than not, not just not show up to support Joe Biden."

Meanwhile, with the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop being used as evidence in his gun case, the 51 former intelligence officials who discredited the laptop as containing Russian disinformation in 2020 should lose their security clearances or be otherwise punished, said Whitaker.

"They used their credibility and their experience at the highest levels of the intelligence community to create fake news, to spin on something that was then relied on by Joe Biden in one of the debates to suggest that this was Russian disinformation," he said. "You talk about a two-tiered system of justice; this is just another example."

"Those professionals," he added, "should all pay some form of a price, whether that's regarding their security clearances or otherwise, but I think you cannot allow them to unapologetically continue to suggest that that letter was valid or was appropriate in the context of a presidential election."

