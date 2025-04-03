Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: Everyone Knew Biden Was Demented

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Thursday he and many others knew about President Joe Biden's mental decline for years.

New books about the Biden presidency feature claims from his former chief of staff Ron Klain that Biden was "out of it" and he was worried Biden thought he was "president of NATO."

"I was struck by how out of touch with American politics he was," Klain said, according to "Uncharted: How Trump Beat Biden, Harris, and the Odds in the Wildest Campaign in History," by Chris Whipple. "He was just very, very focused on his interactions with NATO leaders."

Giuliani said he feels the people who covered up Biden's decline are criminals.

"It doesn't fit the constitutional definition of treason, but it's like betraying your country," Giuliani said on "Finnerty."

The former New York City mayor said he has known about Biden's decline since 2019 when he began investigating the Biden's family dealing with Ukraine.

Giuliani said there are recordings of Hunter Biden and his psychiatrist referring to the elder Biden as "demented" in conversations from 2018-2019.

Giuliani also mentioned other miscues Biden had that showed he was not all there.

