Israeli Diplomat to Newsmax: Hamas Tunnels Bigger Than NYC Subway System

Israel has a long way to go before it can eradicate Hamas, Ido Aharoni, former ambassador of the Israel Counsel General, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Aharoni, appearing on "American Agenda," said Hamas' tunnel network is bigger than the entire New York City subway system.

"There's a whole industry around it," Aharoni said. "The whole industry around who controls the tunnels and ransom money that goes with it. That really helped build the deadly terrorist infrastructure of Hamas and Gaza."

Aharoni, a 25-year veteran of Israel's Foreign service, said it will take a generational effort from Israel to end the rule of Hamas and it's "infrastructure of this death cult."

Aharoni noted that it took Israel 30 years to kill all the terrorists involved in the Munich massacre at the 1972 Olympics that killed 11 Israeli athletes and coaches.

"It took us several decades, more than 30 years to complete the mission," Aharoni said. "I'm afraid that is what we're looking at here. ... Once they allow a deal, that's the end of their maneuverability. And I think that they're fully aware of it."

