WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ido aharoni | israel | hamas | gaza | hostages

Israeli Diplomat to Newsmax: Hamas Tunnels Bigger Than NYC Subway System

By    |   Tuesday, 09 July 2024 03:19 PM EDT

Israel has a long way to go before it can eradicate Hamas, Ido Aharoni, former ambassador of the Israel Counsel General, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Aharoni, appearing on "American Agenda," said Hamas' tunnel network is bigger than the entire New York City subway system.

"There's a whole industry around it," Aharoni said. "The whole industry around who controls the tunnels and ransom money that goes with it. That really helped build the deadly terrorist infrastructure of Hamas and Gaza."

Aharoni, a 25-year veteran of Israel's Foreign service, said it will take a generational effort from Israel to end the rule of Hamas and it's "infrastructure of this death cult."

Aharoni noted that it took Israel 30 years to kill all the terrorists involved in the Munich massacre at the 1972 Olympics that killed 11 Israeli athletes and coaches.

"It took us several decades, more than 30 years to complete the mission," Aharoni said. "I'm afraid that is what we're looking at here. ... Once they allow a deal, that's the end of their maneuverability. And I think that they're fully aware of it."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Israel has a long way to go before it can eradicate Hamas, Ido Aharoni, former ambassador of the Israel Counsel General, told Newsmax on Tuesday.
ido aharoni, israel, hamas, gaza, hostages
232
2024-19-09
Tuesday, 09 July 2024 03:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved