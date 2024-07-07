WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ido aharoni | hamas | gaza | israel | hostages | iran | election

Ido Aharoni to Newsmax: Hamas Keeping Tight Hold of Hostages

By    |   Sunday, 07 July 2024 03:19 PM EDT

A Gaza cease-fire deal remains uncertain because Hamas has no intention in reaching an agreement that will release the hostages seized on Oct. 7, Ido Aharoni, the former ambassador of the Israel Counsel General, told Newsmax on Sunday.

"It's their only leverage," Aharoni told Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "There's no reason for them to give up on that leverage and therefore, what you're seeing is a lot of smoke and a lot of noise, but not a lot of substance, unfortunately, and sadly for us and for the hostages and their families."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday, with talks concerning a U.S. plan aimed at ending the war, that any cease-fire deal must allow Israel to resume fighting until its objectives of freeing the hostages and ending Hamas in Gaza are met.

Aharoni said that there are "evidently strained" relationships between the White House and Netanyahu, but the relationships between the Israeli and U.S. security establishments are as "tight as ever."

"[They are] working in a very transparent fashion and working beautifully together," he added.

In other matters, Aharoni discussed the election of reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian in Iran's runoff presidential election on Saturday, commenting that his selection could be the "last chance that we have, at least in the foreseeable future, to bring about an internal change within the Iranian system."

He added that it's important to remember that Iran is the largest Shiite country in the world, and that the issue the West has had is not with the Iranian people but with its regime.

"The Iranian regime's position has been uncompromising," he said. "It's about the exploitation of the Islamic revolution. They're functioning de facto as an agent of chaos, not only within the Shiite world."

He added that the West must undertake a coordinated, united effort to tackle the issues with Iran.

"Israel has been pretty much alone talking about it publicly," said Aharoni. "We have not seen the effort, the international united effort, to try to tackle the issue of Iran."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
A Gaza cease-fire deal remains uncertain because Hamas has no intention in reaching an agreement that will release the hostages seized on Oct. 7, Ido Aharoni, the former ambassador of the Israel Counsel General, told Newsmax on Sunday.
ido aharoni, hamas, gaza, israel, hostages, iran, election, masoud pezeshkian
385
2024-19-07
Sunday, 07 July 2024 03:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved