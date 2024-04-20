Iho Aharoni to Newsmax: No One Interested in Full-Scale War

Diplomat and consultant Ido Aharoni told Newsmax on Saturday that despite both Iran and Israel conducting separate missile strikes over the past week, "no one is interested in a full scale war because you know how it begins but you never know how it ends."

On Friday, Israel conducted a small-scale attack near the Iranian city of Isfahan. The strike was in retaliation of last Saturday’s Iranian assault in which hundreds of drones and missiles were fired at Israel following their bombing of an Iranian consulate in Damascus.

"What you’re seeing here is diplomacy at play. The Iranians are denying that they were hit because deniability allows them not to respond. The United States is denying knowing anything about it because it protects them from possible retaliation against American targets. And Israel is keeping quiet for the most part," Aharoni said during an appearance on "Wake Up America Weekend."

The Former Ambassador Counsel General of Israel noted that the citizens of Israel still live with the horror of October 7 even though the rest of the world has "moved on. "Aharoni said one of the reasons there are not massive demonstrations in Israel against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is because they do not yet have the luxury of having a "political agenda dictate their behavior."

Aharoni gave the example of American university students marching in favor of Hamas, adding "Clearly that’s one of the reasons for the frustrations of Israel’s with the world’s reaction to 10-7. How the perpetrators have became heroes."

