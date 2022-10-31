Huckabee: Time to Push Back Against This Nonsense

Republicans need to "speak loudly, clearly push back hard against the nonsense" coming from Democrats and leftist television personalities, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee tells Newsmax.

Appearing Monday on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Huckabee was asked about the issues that polls show are highest on Americans' minds as they head to the midterm polls.

"The press can't spin, the Democrats can't hide because it's hurting us, Salcedo said, "whether it be crime, whether it be the economy, this stuff can't be hidden. And that's why the Democrats are in such big trouble, yes?"

"And the Republicans need to speak loudly clearly push back hard against the nonsense," Huckabee agreed. "And what they really have to say is this: Who are you gonna believe, the Democrats in the press or your lying eyes that you're watching every day?"

"I would make sure that the voters understood that there is a story that's being told to them, told by Biden and the Democrats, and told by the press, that there's really no such thing as inflation, it's transitory. It's not really affecting them. Crime is not a big issue. Everything's coming up roses," Huckabee said.

"I would ask them if your experience — is that the way you're seeing life right now — because if it isn't, you better not trust the press, or Joe Biden, or any of the Democrats running," he added. "Even if you've never voted for a Republican, you got nothing to lose, and you have everything to gain. They can't screw it up worse than the Democrats have, so give them a chance."

Huckabee said that while the media is trying to push the narrative that the man charged with attacking the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was a "right-winger," while it appears he was not, most people are more worried about being the victims of increasing crime or paying for gasoline and groceries.

"What they really care about, is that they are vulnerable to criminals breaking in their homes and hitting them in the head with the hammer. They know it could happen in the streets of New York, or San Francisco, or Minneapolis," he said. "And they're also concerned about the fact that they may have to sell a kidney just to buy enough groceries to get through the month because of inflation, and they can't afford to put gas in their cars and go see grandma, or take their kids trick or treating tonight because it's so expensive under what Joe Biden has done with his attack on the American energy industry."

Huckabee said Democrats and the media, are instead of concentrating on the concerns voters have, are trying to link Paul Pelosi’s attacker to fit the narrative of conservatives being "violent criminals."

"This is really the creation of the press to try to create a narrative that simply doesn't exist," he said. "They're making it up as they go, and they're getting really caught at it and embarrassing themselves, humiliating themselves as complete, you know, just total fools to do what they're doing."

