Halloween Polls Should Scare Dem Senate, Gubernatorial Hopefuls

Just nearly a week away from midterms, it appears that the red wave broadly predicted for U.S. House races is turning into a crimson tsunami of voter revolt that will also flood the Senate chamber and key top state executive offices.

Following less than two years of Democrat rule, there’s evidence that the tide is truly turning in favor of commonsense imperatives such as stable economic policies, affordable and reliable energy, and secure neighborhoods and national boundaries.

Arizona:

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, a former news anchor, is recently surging with a double-digit lead against Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Doug Ducey. Key Lake campaign issues are U.S. southern border control “to prevent turning Arizona into California 2.0” and ending a related deadly fentanyl crisis.

Astronaut and incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly is facing a fierce challenge from Republican Blake Masters which has shrunk his 5-point lead to a margin of error toss-up.

Masters accuses Kelly of voting lockstep with Biden administration policies with disastrous economic inflation, illegal border/immigration, and crime consequences.

Georgia:

Following his recent underdog status, a new poll by Rasmussen Reports gives Trump-endorsed Heisman Trophy football star Republican challenger Herschel Walker a 5-point lead over Georgia Democratic U.S. Sen. Rafael Warnock in one of several pivotal races for control of the U.S. Senate.

Walker has drubbed Warnock’s record as a die-hard progressive radical who has systematically voted for a failed far-left economic agenda, soft-on-crime policies, and anti-energy plans which are out-of-step with Georgia voters.

Michigan:

The Trafalgar Group has recently found Republican challenger, former steel industry businesswoman, Tudor Dixon rising from a double-digit August deficit to become tied with 48% support in her contest to replace Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Dixon has clashed with Whitmer over her excessively extended COVID-19 school closing mandates, anti-fossil energy regulations, failures to support law enforcement, and advocacy for unlimited abortion rights without late-term restrictions.

New Hampshire:

Despite being dramatically outspent, a late October Emerson College poll showed retired Brigadier General GOP Senate candidate Don Bolduc rapidly closing within a three-point margin of error of defeating incumbent Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan.

Bolduc accused Hassan of “empowering” drug cartels, said her votes to limit fossil fuels and to subsidize green energy have driven inflation, and criticized Democrats' record on border security, crime and education policies.

New York:

An Oct. 28 PIX11 News/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll indicates that the New York gubernatorial race between current Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul polling at 50% and Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin (44%) has significantly tightened during recent weeks, with independents breaking with an 18-point advantage in favor of the GOP challenger.

Zeldin has made lawlessness a major campaign issue. He has also emphasized support for fracking, citing the economic boost that the “extraction of natural gas” — long banned by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo — would give the state’s Southern Tier, near Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania:

Crime and fracking are also important front-and-center issues in a close Pennsylvania Senate race where a poll from Wick Insights shows that Republican Mehmet Oz holds a narrow lead over Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

Fetterman, who suffered a stroke sufficient for voter concern, has given confusing, contradictory responses regarding his position on fracking. In 2016 he said in a Reddit comment, “I am not pro-fracking and have stated that if we did things right in this state, we wouldn’t have fracking,” then added that he had “signed the Food and Water Watch’s pledge to end fracking.”

During his recent debate, Fetterman said when pressed by a moderator: “I’ve always supported fracking,” then later added that, “I do support fracking and I don’t, I don’t — I support fracking, and I stand, and I do support fracking.”

Wisconsin:

An Oct. 3-9 Marquette Law School poll determined that Republican Sen. Ron Johnson has expanded his recent September lead in a critical race over Democrat challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes by 6 points. The same organization had the reverse picture two months ago in August with Barnes leading Johnson 51%-47%.

This Johnson gain is despite being outspent nearly double by the Barnes campaign.

Barnes and Johnson are on opposite sides of nearly every issue. Barnes favors eliminating cash bail nationally and has received funding from police defund groups while Johnson focuses on law enforcement backing; Barnes supports big government spending programs while Johnson views growing debt as our nation’s “greatest threat;” Barnes has pushed to eliminate fossil fuel use while Johnson wants energy security; Barnes is critical of ICE while Johnson prioritizes border control; and Barnes wants to re-establish Roe v. Wade while Johnson believes states should decide abortion laws.

Itching for a Win:

The Wisconsin race is particularly critical to Democrats where a GOP Senate win will empower Sen. Johnson — the ranking member of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations — to head probes into foreign demons lurking in Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell, prospective Anthony Fauci COVID origin coverups, and numerous other Biden administration scandals.

When asked by the Hill what he would want to investigate should he control a committee with subpoena power, Johnson replied, “Like everything? It’s like a mosquito in a nudist colony, it’s a target-rich environment.”

That’s going to be a lot of fun to watch.