Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Ad Buys in Biden-Held Districts Could Bring 'Tsunami'

The Congressional Leadership Fund's strategy of pumping millions of dollars into new ad buys in districts President Joe Biden won in 2020 could work to bring a "tsunami" rather than just a "normal red wave" from Democrat voters who are unhappy with the way the country is headed, Rep. Andy Biggs said on Newsmax Saturday.

"Even though there's a disconnect with the Democrat-based thinking that things are hunky dory, there is this group of independents in the middle and soft Democrats that are saying no, this is a huge problem," the Arizona Republican said on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda."

In addition, Biggs said, polls are showing that many of the races nationwide have tightened and have become competitive, when they ordinarily would not be.

"You have to go in and try to pick up these seats and snatch them, and then lightning strikes," he said. "Then you have a massive new wave, instead of a normal red wave. It becomes a tsunami."

Wednesday, the Congressional Leadership Fund, which is linked to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., announced it will pump $11 million in new advertising buys in 16 congressional districts, seven of which Biden won by double digits in the 2020 election, reports Fox News.

"CLF continues to raise record sums, which has allowed us to press our advantage deeper into the map and forced Democrats into tough decisions," CLF President Dan Conston said in a statement. "Republicans are in a great position to win the majority and we’ll continue making the investments we need in the final stretch."

The election overall will be a "referendum on Biden's policies" and how lawmakers have implemented them, said Biggs.

Further, the strategy Democrats are using to warn that a Republican-controlled Congress would order cuts on Social Security and Medicare "might have a small impact" on voters, Biggs said, but he doesn't foresee it gaining much traction.

"If you are taking Social Security, or Medicare, or on a fixed income, the inflation and the gas prices are so ever-present before you, because it's constricting your way of life and how you would normally live and how you live," said Biggs, "They're trying to sell that, but I don't think it's getting a lot of traction, even in places like my district where we have a lot of significant senior population. I think it might have a slight push, but it's not doing the job for the Democrats that they were hoping."

Meanwhile, Biggs said he'd encourage candidates to stay focused on the issues to win on Nov. 8.

"They need to stay on message and focus on the economy, on oil and gas prices, high crime rates, and safety and border security. And also, they have to talk about border security. And also, quite frankly, they have to talk about the woke transgenderism in the schools that 75% of Americans think needs has no business being [there]."

