James Comer to Newsmax: Biden 'Most Corrupt President'

President Joe Biden will be held accountable for influence peddling, especially if former President Donald Trump returns to the White House, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

The House's three-committee impeachment inquiry released a report Monday morning finding Biden has "engaged in impeachable conduct," including an "abuse of power" when he was vice president and "obstruction of justice" as president to cover his family's "global influence peddling racket" to defraud the U.S.

The chair said Biden family members received more than $35 million through payments and loans via the scheme.

Appearing on "Wake Up America," Comer was asked whether the 81-year-old Biden ever will be held accountable for his alleged illegal actions.

"I think you're going to see if Donald Trump wins the presidency and puts in a real attorney general who is fair. I think you're going to see lots of charges, not just against Biden family members, but also people in the government who were involved in the cover up," he told co-hosts Sharla McBride and Jon Glasgow.

Comer said he expects Biden and his family members to face charges for alleged lying, setting up shell companies and money laundering even without a second Trump presidency.

"I think [special counsel] David Weiss is going to issue more of the things that we found just two weeks ago," Comer said. "He included in his tax evasion charge an unregistered foreign agents charge from the money that Hunter Biden took from Romania while Joe Biden was vice president.

"We found that no one knew about that money from Romania. Over $1 million that we found when we got access to those bank violations in the Treasury. There was a bank violation for a suspicious wire from Romania to a shell company of the Bidens. That's how we found that."

Comer said he expects government agencies to increase their cooperation with the Biden probe.

"I think now you're going to see a lot of these government agencies that have been obstructing our investigation, start releasing information that we've been requested," Comer said. "We saw the State Department do that last week. They said, 'Oh yeah, we have an email here that shows when Hunter Biden was on the board of Burisma during the Obama-Biden administration, he was trying to get help in a European country for his client.' You're going to see the National Archives start turning over information.

"This investigation will be like the Hunter Biden laptop story. In time, the truth will come out, and the American people will see just how corrupt the Biden family was and how corrupt our federal government was with all these deep state agencies trying to cover and protect the Bidens."

Comer implored Americans to read the House report.

"I hope they read the report. There are footnotes all throughout this report," he said. "We have the receipts. We have bank records. Bank records don't lie. We have emails. We have sworn deposition testimony from the people that were involved in laundering this money. This was a scheme, a scheme to take money from bad people and bad countries, to try to help them get out of trouble.

"Look, this family has been selling access to Joe Biden for over a decade. I don't think any American should be OK with the leader of our country's family peddling access to him in turn, for massive profits to the tune of tens of millions dollars.

"Joe Biden's legacy should be he's the most corrupt president in the history of our nation."

