Napolitano to Newsmax: Biden to Face Scrutiny, Impeachment Unlikely

President Joe Biden faces growing scrutiny following the release of an impeachment inquiry report investigating his actions as vice president and president, but former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano suggests that despite the heightened attention, an impeachment remains unlikely.

In a Monday appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Napolitano, the network's senior judicial analyst, discussed the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden while outlining the situation, stating, "There are two categories of allegations here. One is that as the vice president of the United States, he engaged in willful conduct, not criminal conduct, but willful conduct with a wink and a nod, and do this for my boy, which resulted in the substantial enrichment of his son Hunter [Biden] and other family members."

The second allegation concerns Biden's actions as president, where he allegedly obstructed justice. Napolitano explained that President Biden made it difficult for special counsel Robert Hur, his team, and Congress "to get copies of documents."

"Is either of those an impeachable offense? Probably not," he said.

He noted that changes in the legal interpretation of obstruction, particularly following a recent Supreme Court decision related to the Jan. 6 incident, have made it harder to classify Biden's actions as criminal. "The obstruction laws have now changed… obstruction has to consist of destroying something, not holding it back and eventually releasing it, but destroying it," he said.

Despite these doubts, Napolitano emphasized the importance of transparency, saying, "The American public should know what they're dealing with. This is what Joe Biden did as vice president, and this is what he did as president. Let him answer; [but] he won't answer."

Napolitano highlighted that even within the Republican Party, support for moving forward with impeachment is lacking. "The Republican leadership counted noses. They don't even have enough members of their own caucus to advance this. In other words, less than a majority of Republicans are in favor of this," he said. "They want to get on with the campaign. They want to focus on Kamala Harris and not Joe Biden."

Napolitano acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the issue when asked about the potential legal repercussions for Biden's family, particularly concerning their dealings with China, Ukraine, and other foreign entities. "As hard as [Ohio GOP Rep.] Jim Jordan and his investigators worked on this… they don't know the answer to that," he said, referring to the House Judiciary Committee's ongoing investigation.

"That's the question. That's the bottom line. That's the question the House Judiciary Committee wants the answer to. I don't think they're going to get it," he added.

The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, the Committee on the Judiciary, and the Committee on Ways and Means recently released a report on the impeachment inquiry. The report concludes that President Biden committed impeachable offenses by abusing his office and violating his oaths as vice president in a conspiracy to enrich his family. The report also asserts that the Biden-Harris administration obstructed both the House's impeachment inquiry and the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden.

