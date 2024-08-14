Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Bidens Were 'Unregistered Foreign Agents'

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden and his brother James Biden were "unregistered foreign agents."

Earlier in the day, The New York Times reported that Hunter Biden had written a letter to the ambassador of Italy in 2016 seeking assistance in securing an energy project with Ukrainian gas company Burisma. Last week it was revealed that the president’s son was hired by a Romanian businessman to influence government agencies to cease their criminal investigations into real estate tycoon Gabriel Popoviciu.

Many lawmakers on the Republican side have accused U.S. intelligence agencies of slow-walking the evidence against the Biden family. The House Oversight Committee chair noted that "everyone of these deep state agencies has been covering up for the Biden influence peddling schemes for the past decade."

"What we do know is there was no wall between the government and the Biden family schemes like Joe Biden said. And we do know every government agency that had anything to do with these schemes has been involved in a cover-up," he during an appearance on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

Comer added that "the most obvious violation that the president’s son [Hunter] and brother [James] committed was being unregistered foreign agents."

"And when [White House press secretary Karine] Jean-Pierre says, Well, the president never did business with his son, Greta — there was no business. The only business was the Bidens were taking bribes from foreign countries and foreign nationals. That was the business," Comer added.

