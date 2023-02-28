Rep. McClintock to Newsmax: America Was Built on Foundation of Free Speech

In due time, Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., believes the Republican-controlled House will conduct oversight and investigative hearings into Big Tech companies, media giants, and federal agencies allegedly censoring or silencing conservative media outlets and voices.

"I think it'll be sooner than later," McClintock told Newsmax Tuesday afternoon, while appearing on "John Bachman Now" with hosts John Bachman and Bianca de la Garza.

One prime example of possible First Amendment violations surfaced this week, with the Washington Examiner detailing accusations of the U.S. State Department backing a nonprofit group — the National Endowment for Democracy — tasked with secretly blacklisting conservative media outlets.

Another example from the last month involves AT&T's DirecTV deplatforming of Newsmax — the No. 4 news network in the cable landscape, and a top 20 channel overall.

"We always talk about 'threat to democracy,' but the threat to free speech is second," said McClintock. "You've got to be able to share your views with others. That's how we test facts. How we test opinions. It's a rigorous debate, and that's what this country was founded on."

Newsmax reaches 25 million Americans every week, according to the Nielsen ratings. But still, AT&T DirecTV have tried to justify removing the network, due to "cost-cutting" measures.

Conversely, AT&T DirecTV already carries 22 left-leaning news channels — many of which draw considerably lower ratings than Newsmax; and those same channels get paid license fees.

McClintock says there only two ways to settle a dispute in society: Either through force, or reason.

"The American Founders built an empire based on reason, and the foundation of that is our freedom to talk amongst ourselves, to share our opinions, without fear," said McClintock, while adding that "facts will ultimately rise above falsehoods" from prospective censors.

