Dick Morris to Newsmax: DirecTV, Censorship Will Be 'Major Topic' at CPAC

Dick Morris expects DirecTV deplatforming Newsmax and the censorship of conservative voices to be a "major topic of discussion" at the upcoming Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

"I'll bet that about 20% of the audience out there has been cut off by AT&T, and by DirecTV, and can't watch Trump on Newsmax," Morris said during an appearance on Newsmax TV's "Saturday Report."

"You see the issue here is that Fox does not cover Trump; Newsmax does. Fox, because [Rupert] Murdoch is so biased. He refuses to mention his name. You'll hear the coverage, and there's [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis, there's [former Vice President Mike] Pence, there's all the other people, but never Trump," Morris continued. "And the only vehicle Trump has for getting his information out there to the American people — and talk about what he'll do as president — is Newsmax."

CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp in a letter last week to DirecTV CEO Bill Morrow urged the two media giants to reinstate Newsmax.

DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to complain, demand Newsmax is returned! Oppose censorship!

"On behalf of CPAC and our conservative activists across America," Schlapp wrote, "we believe DirecTV should reinstate Newsmax. The cancelation of Newsmax is another example of woke CEOs, tech oligarchs, government bureaucrats, and left-wing activists have engaged in information warfare to silence those with whom they disagree."

CPAC 2023 will occur March 1-4 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. This marks the event's first return to the Washington, D.C., region since 2020.

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to complain, demand Newsmax is back on air!

2. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T/DirecTV's censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

3. Go to our online petition and get more info: iWantNewsmax.com.