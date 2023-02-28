×
Tags: perry | directv | at&t | newsmax

Rep. Perry to Newsmax: Congress Needs to Probe DirecTV Decision

By    |   Tuesday, 28 February 2023 09:55 AM EST

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., called for congressional action to deal with AT&T/DirecTV's decision to drop Newsmax.

"Congress absolutely needs to look into this," he said Tuesday on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Most Republicans are loath to get involved in business decisions between private businesses. But understand that as long as there is a Federal Communications Commission, we have a right to do that.

DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to complain, demand Newsmax is returned!

"First of all, the Democrats force all this stuff, and the left force it, on the American people. The least the Republicans can do is add some sunlight and some transparency to these decisions so people can make appropriate decisions in their lives and what they listen to."

AT&T's DirecTV cut Newsmax's signal Jan. 24, blocking the network from more than 13 million subscribers of the satellite service, DirecTV Stream, and U-Verse.

Newsmax is America's fourth highest-rated news network in the cable landscape and a top-20 overall channel that reaches 25 million Americans weekly, according to the Nielsen ratings.

DirecTV said it dropped the popular network due to "cost-cutting" measures, but it also carries 22 left-leaning news channels, many of which draw considerably lower ratings than Newsmax, and all of which get paid license fees.

DirecTV has claimed Newsmax was demanding "excessive fees" that would amount to "tens of millions" of dollars. Newsmax has denied that, saying it is seeking an approximate fee of $1 per cable subscriber per year, which is among the lowest requested fees in cable.

"This was never about the fees being excessive," Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said. "DirecTV's position has always been that Newsmax — of all cable news channels — should never get any cable fee whatsoever, not one penny."

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to complain, demand Newsmax is back on air!

2. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T/DirecTV's censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

3. Go to our online petition and get more info: https://iwantnewsmax.com/>iWantNewsmax.com.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax-Tv
Tuesday, 28 February 2023 09:55 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

