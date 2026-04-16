Steve Hilton to Newsmax: GOP Must Unite Behind Me as California Front-Runner

In a Thursday interview on Newsmax's "National Report," Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton urged his party to unite behind him as the front-runner in California's governor's race, as the contest is reshaped by the sudden exit of Democratic contender Eric Swalwell amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Hilton dismissed criticism from fellow Republican and rival Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, who questioned his conservative credentials.

Bianco told Newsmax in a recent interview that "none of us even believe he [Hilton] is conservative to begin with," adding, "So the ethics, the morals, the dishonesty, the bad campaigns, people are turning away from Steve because they realize what he is; he is just another political strategist that's trying to do everything he can to win. And the ethics and morals go out the window."

Hilton dismissed Bianco's criticism as "a desperate set of comments from a desperate candidate because he's totally losing, and that's obvious."

Hilton pointed to polling he said shows him leading the field, adding that Bianco "was not even in the poll below 8%" and arguing that his opponent's campaign is effectively over.

A recent survey from Evitarus on behalf of the California Democratic Party shows Hilton leading with 16%, followed by Bianco at 14%. Another poll from Emerson College Polling shows Hilton at 17% and Bianco at 14%.

"I don't think this is the moment for Republicans to be attacking each other," Hilton said. "This is the moment for Republicans to be getting together to fight the Democrats, because we need change in California."

Hilton emphasized that advantage, arguing he is "by far the leading candidate for change," and calling on Republicans to unify ahead of the primary.

"We need to unite as a Republican Party to take the fight to the Democrats," he said. "And that is what I'm doing."

Recent polling averages show Hilton among the top candidates in the race, often leading a crowded field that includes multiple Democrats such as Katie Porter and Tom Steyer, while Republican support remains more consolidated.

President Donald Trump's endorsement of Hilton has also reshaped the Republican primary, consolidating support behind his campaign and intensifying tensions with Bianco.

"Well, it's ended it," Hilton said of the primary contest. "There's no question that the Republican primary is over."

Hilton argued that GOP voters should now rally behind him heading into the general election.

"It's our responsibility as Republicans to get behind the leading candidate endorsed by the leader of our party, President Trump, and win not just the primary, but win in November," he said.

The race has been further shaken by the fallout surrounding Swalwell, who had been viewed as a Democratic frontrunner with backing from major party figures before the allegations surfaced.

Swalwell, once a leading Democrat in the race, suspended his campaign on April 12 and resigned from Congress days later following accusations from multiple women, including allegations of sexual assault, which he has denied.

His departure has thrown the race into turmoil, with Democrats scrambling to consolidate support and Republicans seeing a potential opening in the state's top-two primary system.

Hilton sharply criticized Democrat leaders, claiming they ignored long-standing concerns about Swalwell.

"There was absolutely a sense that the Democrat machine in California was moving to back Eric Swalwell," Hilton said. "And that just shows you that this is a rotten regime in California without any kind of values or morals or principles."

He added that the scandal reflects broader problems in a state dominated by one party.

"This whole episode just shows us that 16 years of one-party rule in California is now collapsing into chaos and sleaze and scandal," Hilton said.

With the June primary approaching, political analysts say the race remains fluid, particularly as Democrat candidates compete to inherit Swalwell's former base and Republicans test whether unity can translate into a competitive general election bid.

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