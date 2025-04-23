Harrison Fields to Newsmax: World 'Lining Up' to Make Deals With Trump

Deputy White House press secretary Harrison Fields told Newsmax on Wednesday that "the world is lining up to do business with the United States" following President Donald Trump's decision to impose wide-ranging tariffs on imports to the U.S.

Fields said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that "the world is lining up to do business with the United States," which he said is "because they want to do business with the Trump administration when it comes to trade."

He added, "They have all been put on notice. They understand that something has to change and they're willing to come to the table."

Fields noted that the Trump administration has announced "solid agreements" with more than a dozen countries "and will soon make a decision on whether or not this is going to be good for the American worker and our workforce and our industry."

He said the White House "trade team is working day in and day out to make sure that we work with these countries that are coming to the table, because this is not just going to be good for us, it's going to be good for them. And at the end of the day, we just need a level playing field. And this is exactly what the president's tariff policies are doing."

When asked about trade discussions with China that could lead to Trump lowering the 145% tariff that's currently leveled against the country, Fields said, "Well, President Trump understands President Xi [Jinping] very well. He's been dealing with him for many years now and understands that China, while they may flex their muscles, they need the United States more than we need them."

He added that Beijing is "going to come to the table ... because the world is lining up to do business with us, not them. China has led the world down a very dark path with the way they engage in business, forcing many companies to leave China and go to countries like Vietnam and Cambodia and South Korea. So they're hurting because of their practices as well. And when the world is lining up to do business with the United States, they realize that the time is ticking to get on board with President Trump's trade policies."

Fields predicted that "you'll see President Xi lining up to this White House sooner than later, and President Trump is here to make a deal, a deal that works not just for the United States, but also for China."

