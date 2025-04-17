Harrison Fields to Newsmax: Sen. Van Hollen 'Trying to Defend Our Enemies'

Harrison Fields, deputy press secretary for President Donald Trump, told Newsmax Thursday that Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., is "trying to defend our enemies."

Fields told "National Report" that Van Hollen's trip to El Salvador to try and secure the release of deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia is nothing short of aiding and abetting.

"This senator seems to be going against his oath of office, where he swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution and the United States against any foreign and domestic enemies. And what he's doing right now seems to be reflecting that he's trying to defend our enemies," said Fields, adding, "That is a major concern."

Fields said Van Hollen's attempt to get Garcia out of a prison in a foreign nation to return to the United States also amounts to interfering with the foreign policy of the Trump administration. "When you go down to a foreign country and try to pluck a member of that country back into this country, I mean, this is unconstitutional. This is incomprehensible. And the senator's priorities are so far away from what the constituents want."

Fields said the Trump administration policies covering illegal immigrants, especially those with gang affiliations, are exactly what voters throughout America decided was needed.

"The president of the United States, President Donald J. Trump, cares about the American people. He cares about the hurt that they're feeling due to the consequences of the Democratic Party under the leadership of [former President] Joe Biden and [former Vice President] Kamala Harris, who let these people into our country," said Fields.

Van Hollen's trip to El Salvador resulted in his being rejected by that nation's government for access to Garcia. The Trump administration has maintained since the case around Garcia developed because he had alleged gang affiliations.

