Trump: Americans 'Will Not Be Manipulated' by Harris, Dem Zealots

With just about two months remaining in the election and as early voting begins next week in some places, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said Vice President Kamala Harris is getting exposed far sooner than he expected.

"She can hide and she can lie all the way through and with her surrogates and the corrupt media, but the truth is coming out," Trump said in his Johnstown, Pennsylvania, campaign rally Friday afternoon, which aired live and in its entirety on the free Newsmax2 streaming platform.

"Right now, it's already coming out — much faster than I thought."

Trump spoke less than 24 hours after Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, finally granted a mainstream media outlet a sit-down interview — albeit taped.

Trump said, ultimately, Harris will be exposed — unlike the big donors and "fake news media" will have you believe.

"The American people are smart. They will not be manipulated by Hollywood, the fake news media, and all of the advertising," Trump said.

"And you deserve a president who respects you, talks to you, who levels with you, and who always has your best interests at heart.

"This November we are going to tell Harris that we've had enough, that we can't take it anymore, that you've done a terrible job: Kamala, you're fired! Get out."

Harris, through her "border czar" work under President Joe Biden's open borders, does not deserve the promotion she is asking for — without securing a Democrat primary delegate in either of the past two presidential primary cycles, Trump warned.

"Kamala Harris has failed you," he said. "She has failed as vice president. She has broken trust with you. She has done nothing for the middle class, working families. She's done nothing even for hardworking people.

"Your eyes don't lie. You see it? We all see it. She's sitting as the vice president of the United States. And yet nobody knows who the hell she is.

"She does not give a damn about you. This is the real Kamala Harris.

"And now she wants a promotion.

"Well, I'm here to give her a demotion, not a promotion."

