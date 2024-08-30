Rep. Gimenez to Newsmax: OK to Call Harris 'Comrade Kamala'

When she was running for the Democrat presidential nomination in 2019 and after joining forces with Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris pushed for equity initiatives over equality reportedly because she believes that with equity, everyone ends up in the same place regardless of how they started.

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., whose parents fled with him from Cuba to the U.S. in 1960, told Newsmax on Friday that equity and other policies Harris endorses smack of communism, so it's correct for former President Donald Trump and other Harris detractors to refer to her as 'comrade Kamala.'

"They're full-blown communist at this point," Gimenez told "Prime News" and guest host Marc Lotter. "When she says equity, that everybody ends up in the same place, that's communism, pure and simple.

"Look, my parents brought me here when I was 7 years old from Cuba, fleeing communism to this great country to give me freedom and the opportunity to be whatever I wanted to be and to reach whatever heights that I could attain."

"In Cuba, there is one thing: Everybody ends up in the same place. They're all equally miserable because that's what communism does," he said.

Add in Harris' favoring price controls and taxes on unrealized capital gains, Gimenez said. "She's full-blown. She's there. It's right to call her 'comrade Kamala.'"

The congressman said his family's story is a perfect example of what path not to take.

"This is the reason why my parents brought me to America, and this is the reason why I fight to stay in Congress to make sure that America stays free. I never thought in my wildest dreams that I would be fighting somebody like Kamala Harris for that and making sure she never became president of the United States," he said.

"This is why we left Cuba — the censorship that we're seeing, all of these radical left-wing policies that take away our freedoms."

"I'm going to fight for my children. I'm going to fight for my grandchildren. I don't want them to go through the same thing we had to go through when we came here back in 1960," Gimenez continued.

"My dad and my mom came with nothing. They built a life. They gave me a great education. They allowed me to achieve the dreams that I've wanted. But you can't do that in a communist country."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com