WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: carlos gimenez | kamala harris | communism | cuba

Rep. Gimenez to Newsmax: OK to Call Harris 'Comrade Kamala'

By    |   Friday, 30 August 2024 10:23 PM EDT

When she was running for the Democrat presidential nomination in 2019 and after joining forces with Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris pushed for equity initiatives over equality reportedly because she believes that with equity, everyone ends up in the same place regardless of how they started.

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., whose parents fled with him from Cuba to the U.S. in 1960, told Newsmax on Friday that equity and other policies Harris endorses smack of communism, so it's correct for former President Donald Trump and other Harris detractors to refer to her as 'comrade Kamala.'

"They're full-blown communist at this point," Gimenez told "Prime News" and guest host Marc Lotter. "When she says equity, that everybody ends up in the same place, that's communism, pure and simple.

"Look, my parents brought me here when I was 7 years old from Cuba, fleeing communism to this great country to give me freedom and the opportunity to be whatever I wanted to be and to reach whatever heights that I could attain."

"In Cuba, there is one thing: Everybody ends up in the same place. They're all equally miserable because that's what communism does," he said.

Add in Harris' favoring price controls and taxes on unrealized capital gains, Gimenez said. "She's full-blown. She's there. It's right to call her 'comrade Kamala.'"

The congressman said his family's story is a perfect example of what path not to take.

"This is the reason why my parents brought me to America, and this is the reason why I fight to stay in Congress to make sure that America stays free. I never thought in my wildest dreams that I would be fighting somebody like Kamala Harris for that and making sure she never became president of the United States," he said. 

"This is why we left Cuba — the censorship that we're seeing, all of these radical left-wing policies that take away our freedoms."

"I'm going to fight for my children. I'm going to fight for my grandchildren. I don't want them to go through the same thing we had to go through when we came here back in 1960," Gimenez continued.

"My dad and my mom came with nothing. They built a life. They gave me a great education. They allowed me to achieve the dreams that I've wanted. But you can't do that in a communist country."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Since 2019, Vice President Kamala Harris has pushed for equity initiatives over equality reportedly because she believes that with equity, everyone ends up in the same place regardless of how they started.
carlos gimenez, kamala harris, communism, cuba
444
2024-23-30
Friday, 30 August 2024 10:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved