Chad Wolf to Newsmax: Border Inattention 'Almost Unforgivable'

Chad Wolf, former acting Department of Homeland Security secretary, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend," it is "almost unforgivable" that Vice President Kamala Harris has visited the border only once during her tenure, in June 2021.

"Whether we call her the czar or not, she is the vice president of the United States," Wolf said. "And to have the border be such a large issue for this administration over the last three and a half years as the No. 1 or the No. 2 issue that most Americans care about and for the vice president — and the president, for that matter — to only visit the border once in over three years, it is almost unforgivable.

"This is what Americans want. They want the problem solved. And there's no way to understand what's going on along that border other than to visit," he continued.

"When she visited, of course, she went to El Paso [Texas], which is a relatively large city on the border. She didn't visit between ports of entry, where a lot of this is occurring.

"And so, I don't think she really understands it. I don't think she cares to understand it. And I think that's very evident in the policies of this administration," Wolf said.

Wolf's comments follow Harris' trip to Houston Thursday, during which she spoke to the American Federation of Teachers.

On the day of her trip, Texas Governor Greg Abbott's called out the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee in a post on X: "Kamala Harris flew to Houston for a political rally, but couldn't trouble herself to go a few hundred miles more & see the damage she caused to our border. She refused to mention Jocelyn Nungaray who was recently killed by illegal immigrants in Houston."

