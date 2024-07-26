Rep. Crenshaw to Newsmax: Harris 'Certainly Was' Border Czar

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Friday that it would be a mistake for Democrats and the liberal media to rewrite history and try to claim Vice President Kamala Harris was never President Joe Biden’s “border czar” because Republicans have the receipts to prove otherwise.

“She certainly was,” Crenshaw told “Prime News” and guest host Todd Starnes. “I suppose she wasn't in the sense that she never did anything with the title, never accomplished anything; visited the border maybe once. When she was questioned about why she hadn't visited the border yet — and that was, I think, by a liberal reporter [NBC News’ Lester Holt in June 2021], her Marie Antoinette-like response was, 'Well, I haven't been to Europe either.'

“She has long shown a disdain for American’s priorities, immigration problems being one of them, the border being one of them. She has contempt for the problems of regular Americans and what we view as problems as a society.”

He said “it’s a bad move” for the media and Democrats to try to hoodwink the public on Harris’ lackluster record on immigration.

“It's so easy to debunk,” Crenshaw said. “It's so easy to put it out there for us. I put a video [on his X account] about Axios trying to correct their old stories. What they actually did was they went back to their old stories that mentioned her as the border czar, and they issued corrections for those [that] they said they were wrong at the time.

“Nobody believes this crap. If you just poll the American people, just generically Democrat versus Republican, Republicans are far more trusted on immigration, on border issues. There's a good reason for that. I don't think Kamala can escape this.”

