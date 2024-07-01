Girl Allegedly Killed by Illegals Sexually Assaulted First

Jocelyn Nungaray, the 12-year-old girl whose body was found in a Houston bayou in June, was sexually assaulted before being murdered, allegedly by two illegal aliens, according to forensic results released Monday.

Court documents allege that Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel, 22, and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26, asked Jocelyn for directions before luring her under a bridge, where they kept her for two hours. The two Venezuelan nationals are charged with capital murder in the young girl's strangulation death.

The Houston Forensic Science Center confirmed that Jocelyn was sexually assaulted before she was killed, KTRK reported on Monday.

Investigators believe Jocelyn snuck out of her home around 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 16. She was found around 7 a.m. the next morning naked from the waist down with her hands tied behind her back.

The district attorney's office received the results on Sunday, according to KTRK.

Under Texas law, both men were not eligible for the death penalty because of Jocelyn's age.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said last week, however, that if sexual assault were discovered, the state would then be able to ask for no bond and the case would be eligible for the death penalty.

Both alleged assailants were in the United States illegally and entered the country at the southern border, though U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) does not know when or where they came in.

KTRK reported that Border Patrol picked up Martinez-Rangel near El Paso on March 14, and Pena Ramos on May 28, also near El Paso. Both were released on the same day of their apprehension on an order of recognizance with a notice to appear.

The lead prosecutor told ABC13 that both men worked construction and allegedly asked their boss for money to leave town after explaining what had happened.

State District Judge Josh Hill ordered both Martinez-Rangel and Pena Ramos held on $10 million bond each.