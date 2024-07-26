WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: don davis | north carolina | kamala harris | border

Dem Rep. Davis Endorses Harris After Condemning Border Job

By    |   Friday, 26 July 2024 02:08 PM EDT

Rep. Don Davis, D-N.C., has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, a day after he voted on a resolution condemning her handling of the southern border.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Davis, who represents the 1st Congressional District in the eastern part of the state, announced his endorsement of Harris, saying the stakes of the presidential election are incredibly high, with far-reaching implications.

Davis also advocated for North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to be Harris' running mate.

On Thursday, Davis was 1 of 6 Democrats who joined every Republican in voting for House Resolution 371, which criticized Harris' failed record on securing the southern border.

The resolution highlighted that it took Harris 93 days to visit the southern border since being installed as border czar by Biden in March 2021. Further, neither Harris — nor Biden — have ever had a conversation with the current U.S. Border Patrol chief, Jason Owens, or his predecessor, Raul Ortiz, according to the resolution.

The resolution affirmed "that the American people deserve elected officials who understand the gravity of the crisis at the border and who will execute the policies to fix the border crisis; clearly and firmly states that the continuation of the Biden, Harris border policies would be disastrous for both the United States and the American people."

Davis acknowledged the need for the Biden-Harris administration to address the southern border in his endorsement announcement.

"These issues cannot be overlooked. I will continue to advocate for comprehensive immigration reform, including securing the border and other issues impacting eastern North Carolina families," Davis said.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Rep. Don Davis, D-NC, is endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for president, a day after he voted on a resolution condemning her handling of the southern border.
don davis, north carolina, kamala harris, border
265
2024-08-26
Friday, 26 July 2024 02:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved