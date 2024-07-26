Dem Rep. Davis Endorses Harris After Condemning Border Job

Rep. Don Davis, D-N.C., has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, a day after he voted on a resolution condemning her handling of the southern border.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Davis, who represents the 1st Congressional District in the eastern part of the state, announced his endorsement of Harris, saying the stakes of the presidential election are incredibly high, with far-reaching implications.

Davis also advocated for North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to be Harris' running mate.

On Thursday, Davis was 1 of 6 Democrats who joined every Republican in voting for House Resolution 371, which criticized Harris' failed record on securing the southern border.

The resolution highlighted that it took Harris 93 days to visit the southern border since being installed as border czar by Biden in March 2021. Further, neither Harris — nor Biden — have ever had a conversation with the current U.S. Border Patrol chief, Jason Owens, or his predecessor, Raul Ortiz, according to the resolution.

The resolution affirmed "that the American people deserve elected officials who understand the gravity of the crisis at the border and who will execute the policies to fix the border crisis; clearly and firmly states that the continuation of the Biden, Harris border policies would be disastrous for both the United States and the American people."

Davis acknowledged the need for the Biden-Harris administration to address the southern border in his endorsement announcement.

"These issues cannot be overlooked. I will continue to advocate for comprehensive immigration reform, including securing the border and other issues impacting eastern North Carolina families," Davis said.