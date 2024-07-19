Rep. Hageman to Newsmax: Biden Has Dementia

Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., told Newsmax on Thursday it's clear that President Joe Biden has dementia.

"The guy doesn't know where he is, and obviously over the last four years, it has progressed pretty substantially," Hageman said on "The Chris Saldeco Show" "Clearly, he's suffering from substantial mental decline. The Democrats knew that, most of the press knew that, but they have been hiding it from the American people. It's a huge fraud.

"Now they're suffering the consequences of their horrible, bad acts."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com