WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: harriet hageman | wyoming | joe biden | dementia

Rep. Hageman to Newsmax: Biden Has Dementia

By    |   Friday, 19 July 2024 11:33 AM EDT

Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., told Newsmax on Thursday it's clear that President Joe Biden has dementia.

"The guy doesn't know where he is, and obviously over the last four years, it has progressed pretty substantially," Hageman said on "The Chris Saldeco Show" "Clearly, he's suffering from substantial mental decline. The Democrats knew that, most of the press knew that, but they have been hiding it from the American people. It's a huge fraud.

"Now they're suffering the consequences of their horrible, bad acts."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., told Newsmax on Thursday it's clear that President Joe Biden has dementia.
harriet hageman, wyoming, joe biden, dementia
132
2024-33-19
Friday, 19 July 2024 11:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved