Rep. Hageman to Newsmax: Chuck Schumer Committed a 'Travesty'

By    |   Saturday, 20 April 2024 02:24 PM EDT

Rep. Harriet Hageman R-Wyo. told Newsmax on Saturday that "the Senate is a failure. It’s Chuck Schumer. What he did is just an absolute travesty and a tragedy, but the American people are better off knowing what Biden and Mayorkas have done."

The Republican-controlled House narrowly passed two articles of impeachment against Mayorkas by a single vote on Feb. 13. The House charged that Mayorkas has "willfully and systematically" refused to enforce existing immigration laws and breached the public trust by lying to Congress and stating that the border was secure. The Senate voted 51-48 on Thursday to dismiss the charges with Sen. Lisa Murkowski voting "present."

Hageman, one of the House impeachment managers, stated that by dismissing the charges outright the Senate Democrats have engaged in a "cover-up."

"I would say that it was a lot of work in exposing this administration and what Mayorkas has done and the catastrophe that he has created, she said during an appearance on "Saturday Agenda."

"The Committee on Homeland Security has done an excellent job of gathering information, issuing the reports, and describing what Biden and Mayorkas have done in violating the law. I think that it was important for the American people to have that information."

Saturday, 20 April 2024 02:24 PM
