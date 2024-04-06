×
Tags: hageman | hunter biden | joe biden | testimony

Rep. Hageman to Newsmax: Hunter Biden Was Joe Biden's 'Bagman'

By    |   Saturday, 06 April 2024 03:45 PM EDT

Rep. Harriet Hageman R-Wyo., told Newsmax on Saturday that it is important for America to see the testimony of Hunter Biden so that the public can know "the extent to which he was the front man, or the bagman, for Joe Biden."

The House Oversight Committee is investigating President Joe Biden, his brother James Biden, and his son Hunter Biden to determine if the Biden family's international business dealings compromised national security and have impacted President Biden's ability to lead the nation with impartiality. 

Hageman, one of the House impeachment managers, said that if it were not for the 118th Congress, America would never have known the extent of the Bidens' alleged corruption.

"The Biden crime family has been raking in millions of dollars from maligned countries around the world," she said during an appearance on "Saturday Agenda."

According to the official summary from House Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., the investigation was opened to give the American people "transparency and accountability about the Biden family's influence peddling."

According to Hageman, the Bidens have "made massive amounts of money at the expense of the best interests of the United States of America."

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

