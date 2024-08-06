Rep. Steube to Newsmax: Pro-Hamas Wing of Dem Party in Charge

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Vice President Kamala Harris' pick of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as a running mate shows the hold the pro-Hamas faction has on the Democratic Party, emphasizing that he is "very much looking forward" to November's election.

"J.D. Vance was right: This is the pro-Hamas wing of the party that is in charge," Steube said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," referring to comments made by former President Donald Trump's running mate. "With Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket, you now have them deciding who's going to be the vice president."

Harris, who stepped into the role of presidential candidate late last month when President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid, announced Walz as her vice presidential candidate earlier on Tuesday.

"So you have taken a large lurch to the left. I'm sure the Trump campaign is very happy about that," he said.

"And they overlooked a Jewish individual who is much more moderate in Pennsylvania, who would have been better for their ticket," Steube said, referring to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

"I'm obviously glad — from a political perspective — they chose this guy, but it shows you how far left and how pro-Hamas and against Israel that this ticket is."

The Florida congressman added that Trump is vying against a specific breed of Democrat in this year's presidential contest.

"You have the far-left, progressive part of the Democratic Party that is running against Donald Trump, who brought prosperity and freedom and economic integrity to our country, and the opposite of that," Steube said. "So, I'm very much looking forward to this election because she picked the far-left-most governor in the country."

Republicans have criticized Walz for what they say was his too-slow response to the violent unrest that ensued after the death of George Floyd in police custody in 2020. A police station was burned down amid the demonstrations.

Putting Walz on the Democrat ticket could help the party win the state's 10 electoral votes, which hung in the balance while Biden was the nominee due to the anger many Arab Americans have toward the president over his support for Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

