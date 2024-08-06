WATCH TV LIVE

NRSC: Harris Caves to 'Pro-Hamas Contingency' With Walz

By    |   Tuesday, 06 August 2024 12:31 PM EDT

Senate Republicans' campaign committee blasted Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrat presidential nominee, for caving to her party's "pro-Hamas contingency" by naming Minnesota progressive Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

Harris told supporters Tuesday she had selected Walz after vetting finalists for the spot during the weekend.

"Kamala Harris did not pick [Pennsylvania Gov.] Josh Shapiro because antisemitic progressives did not like that he is Jewish," the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) said, according to PunchBowl News' Max Cohen post on X.

"It was Harris' first major decision as the nominee and she caved to the pro-Hamas contingency within the Democratic Party.

"Tim Walz reinforces Kamala Harris' biggest weaknesses: crime and immigration. Kamala Harris helped bankroll the 2020 riots in Minnesota when she promoted the Minnesota Freedom Fund – Walz let Minnesota burn. Kamala Harris supported decriminalizing illegal immigration and abolishing ICE – Walz supported making Minnesota a sanctuary state."

The NRSC is focused on trying to capture control of the Senate in the November general election.

Democrats currently hold a 51-49 advantage in the upper chamber.

Hamas terrorists are responsible for invading Israel on Oct. 7 and massacring around 1,200 Israelis. They also took more than 240 hostages.

Riots in Minneapolis broke out in 2020 following the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


