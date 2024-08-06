WATCH TV LIVE

Republican Jewish Coalition Hits Walz Choice

Tuesday, 06 August 2024 11:04 AM EDT

The Republican Jewish Coalition, a group that aims to act as a bridge between the GOP and the Jewish community, released a statement on Tuesday ripping Vice President Kamala Harris for selecting Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

The Harris campaign announced on Tuesday that Walz, a former educator, coach, and member of Congress before he was elected governor of Minnesota, will serve as her running mate in the 2024 presidential election to oppose former President Donald Trump and his vice presidential pick, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance.

RJC Chief Executive Matt Brooks, in a statement to Newsmax shortly after the announcement, criticized Walz as a "far left liberal," and quoted him as once saying, "'One person's socialism is another person's neighborliness.'"

Brooks went on to claim that Harris and Walz "would be, by far, the most left-wing President and Vice President in U.S. history."

He also hit out at Walz for endorsing Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., accusing her of being "the most vicious anti-Israel and antisemitic Member of Congress," and for "going completely AWOL in the summer of 2020 when he let rioters burn sections of Minneapolis to the ground."

Brooks concluded, "Our country is at an inflection point, and we need strong conservative leadership now more than ever. Clearly Kamala Harris's priorities are not our priorities, and the American people will reject her and Tim Walz's extremism in this election."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 06 August 2024 11:04 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

