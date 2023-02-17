Rep. Greg Steube to Newsmax: Floridians 'Outraged' at DirecTV

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Friday that his constituents are "outraged" over the network's removal from DirecTV's lineup.

Steube said on "National Report" that "we've had a lot of constituents and people in my district reach out to our office," adding that they're "outraged, obviously."

He also said: "There's also a movement amongst conservatives to say, All right, we're going to ban DirecTV and move to some other platform. But this is what these leftist media programs do is, they don't want the voices of people like [former President Donald] Trump and conservative voices to be heard, so they just take them off their platform and make it more difficult for you, the citizens of this country, to hear from conservative voices.

"It's exactly what mainstream media has been doing for years, and now you're seeing it come out and clear as day now."

Steube continued: "I hope that [the House] Energy and Commerce Committee, I do not sit on, but I hope they start bringing these individuals, the AT&T CEO, the CEO of some of these different entities before these committees, and ask them very tough questions under oath as to why they're paying liberal organizations and liberal news media who don't doesn't have anywhere near the viewership that Newsmax does and refusing to pay Newsmax and dropping them."

The Florida Republican said that he's "on the mend" and getting "stronger and healing every day," following his accidental fall from a ladder on his property earlier this year.

