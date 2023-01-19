Rep. Steube Injured in Accident at His Home

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla. sustained injuries and was sent to the hospital after falling off the roof of his house, according to a report.

Peter Schorsch, who publishes the Florida Politics website, tweeted Wednesday: "Local sources tell @Fla_Pol that Republican US @RepGregSteube fell off his roof this afternoon and is being taken to a Sarasota region hospital."

In another tweet, he added "Now being told that it was a part-time aide for @VernBuchanan, Steube's congressional neighbor, who moonlights as an Amazon delivery driver who discovered Steube in this situation."

Steube's office confirmed the congressman was the victim of an unspecified accident and asked for prayers.

"Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries," his office tweeted on Wednesday. "We will provide additional updates when possible. Please pray for the Congressman and his family."

Sen. Rick Scott-R-Fla., sent his best wishes to Steube in a tweet. "Please join Ann and me in wishing Greg a speedy recovery. We're keeping him and the Steube family in our prayers."

Rep. Buchanan, in a tweet, added he was praying for Steube.

"Horrible to hear about @RepGregSteube's accident early today," he tweeted on Wednesday. "Sandy and I are keeping him and his family in our thoughts and prayers and wishing him a very speedy recovery.