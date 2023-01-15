Rep. Steube to Newsmax: Subpoenas Will 'Start Flying' Shortly

Subpoenas will likely "start flying" soon from the new House subcommittee on the weaponization of the Department of Justice and the FBI, Rep. Greg Steube said on Newsmax Sunday.

"[It] will have subpoena power, investigative powers, and once that committee is up and running and put together, I think in the next week, that committee should be seated and you're going to see subpoenas start flying and investigations start," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

He added that he wanted to thank House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the subcommittee's chairman, for creating the group that will look at how the federal law enforcement entities and how they handled the surveillance of former President Donald Trump's campaign and how it treated parents objecting at school board meetings as "domestic terrorists."

"The American people are sick and tired of seeing all the corruption at the highest levels there," said Steube.

Steube also discussed states' moves to ban guns, including Illinois, the latest place to ban assault weapons.

"We've had these debates in the Judiciary Committee with Democrats," said Steube. Democrats don't even really know the difference between what a semi-automatic rifle and a semi-automatic handgun is. There's no difference in functionality whatsoever, but they still want to demonize these types of weapons."

And even with the Illinois ban, he said, "I can guarantee you crime is going to continue to skyrocket in places like Chicago."

"It's going to have no impact except on law-abiding Americans who want to use those weapons either for self-defense or some type of shooting at the range," said Steube. "Whatever it is, it is protected under the Second Amendment of our Constitution…you'll see that the U. S Supreme Court will agree with me."

Meanwhile, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has threatened to fire any sheriff that defies the new assault weapon ban, and Steube said that is a typical Democrat response.

"When Democrats can't win on the policy, they try to bully you into agreeing and doing what they want you to do," said Steube. "I don't know how it works in Illinois, but in Florida, our sheriffs are constitutional sheriffs. They're protected by the Constitution unless they violate a crime. The governor cannot remove them. Hopefully, it's the same way there in Illinois, and he's just trying to make blatant threats."

He added that he wants to "thank God we have sheriffs like that who are willing to stand up for the Constitution because it's completely unconstitutional to ban guns that are in common use. Those weapons are in common use because the American people use them for self-defense."

