Rep. Steube to Newsmax: Biden Bribery Scandal 'Watergate Times 100'

Republican Congressman Greg Steube of Florida told Newsmax on Friday that President Joe Biden's alleged involvement in foreign bribes when he was vice president is "Watergate times 100."

Joining "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Friday, Steube compared Biden's actions to an intensified version of the 1970s scandal involving former President Richard Nixon, which eventually led to Nixon's resignation.

"I mean, if it would have been just one incident, it would be one thing. And ... we would investigate that. But this is like, piece after piece after piece," Steube explained. "You've got hundreds of millions of dollars that's come from the Chinese Communist Party."

Steube's accusations came primarily from reports centered around an FD-1023 informant document that supposedly details the Biden family's involvement in a bribery scheme with a Ukrainian billionaire.

Other instances of foreign money allegedly flowing from shell companies to accounts linked to Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, have also been highlighted by the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

"You have so many different issues going on that you have multiple different committees within the Congress — Ways and Means, Oversight ... Judiciary, Weaponization — that are all investigating this because it touches all these different areas," Steube stressed.

His comments arrive as Republican lawmakers have torn into the Department of Justice for agreeing to a plea deal with Hunter Biden to close his case while simultaneously going after former President Donald Trump.

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee expressed that perspective Thursday on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"I'm hearing it every single day, ... [my constituents] feel as if there is one approach that is shown to the elites, to the Bidens, the Clintons, and their cronies, and there is another that is shown to conservatives and other individuals who are not part of the privileged or the elite," she said.

