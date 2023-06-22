Rep. Steube to Newsmax: Schiff Should Be Expelled From House

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., defended Republicans' effort to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., telling Newsmax on Thursday that if it were possible, he would vote to expel Schiff from the House of Representatives.

"This is a guy who lied to the American people repeatedly that the Trump campaign colluded, conspired with the Russian government," Steube told "The Chris Salcedo Show" and guest host Todd Starnes. "I can't remember how many times I saw him on TV say evidence is in plain sight, evidence of collusion is in plain sight.

"We know all that was a lie," Steube said, "and this is from the gentleman who was the chairman of the Intelligence Committee and had access to all of the information that our intelligence bureaus had access to, knowing that the Steele dossier was false, knowing that all of this investigation was predicated on a campaign dossier, and still lied and lied to the American people."

As part of the privileged resolution to censure Schiff that the House on Wednesday passed 213-209 along party lines, the House Ethics Committee "shall conduct an investigation into Representative Adam Schiff’s falsehoods, misrepresentations, and abuses of sensitive information."

"If there was something stronger that we could do on the House floor, I would support that as well," Steube said.

Because it takes a two-thirds vote to expel a House member, Steube said it is unlikely Schiff would be expelled because Republicans hold such a narrow majority in the chamber. Five members of the House have been expelled, the last being Democrat Rep. James Traficant of Ohio in 2002 following his conviction on federal corruption charges.

"We've only got a four-vote majority in the House with the Republicans, so there's no way you're going to get to two-thirds, because every single Democrat is going to lock down against [expelling Schiff]," Steube said. "We know now for a fact after the Mueller investigation, after the Durham probe that the Russia collusion hoax was just that, and the mainstream media perpetuated a fraud upon the American people, and he was the number one culprit on every single nightly news, saying that the Trump campaign conspired and colluded with the Russian government. He knew it was false at the time.

"I would absolutely support him being expelled from the House."

