Rep. Mace to Newsmax: Executive Branch Covering for Bidens

What Americans are seeing as the federal government is seemingly doing all it can to prevent the Biden family's corruption from exposure is "the weaponization of the executive branch," Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Thursday.

This weaponization is occurring in order to "cover up for Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and the rest of the Biden family members, who are part of this corrupt scheme, while they at the same time, try to take out Donald Trump — Joe Biden, the president's, No. 1 political enemy," Mace said.

"This is an injustice," Mace told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "This is proof why 2024 is so important, why we need to win in 2024, because we cannot allow this kind of corruption to keep going at all levels of the federal government."

Mace stated that the congressional investigation increasingly shows more corruption within the federal government and within the Biden family, and that it "needs to be investigated to the fullest extent of the law."

Mace noted, however, that the investigation may run out of time, since there is "so much we have to do. We've got to have firms outside of the country to get bank records and other foreign countries to show the bribery scheme. It just cannot happen overnight."

But, Mace added, "it cannot happen fast enough, because the American people deserve answers; they deserve the truth; they deserve transparency."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!