Gordon Chang to Newsmax: US/China Fentanyl Deal 'Wrong'

China expert Gordon Chang told Newsmax Friday that the deal President Biden made with Chinese President Xi Jinping to help fight fentanyl trafficking was “wrong” and a “mismatch.”

Chang said on Newmax's "Newsline," “President Biden, at his post-meeting press conference, announced a lot of progress. But what was important was that Xi Jinping was not standing next to him and there was no joint statement. There was just an American statement of what happened.”

He added that it could take “maybe six months or so to see what really went on” during the meeting, “but we also can see some very disturbing implications.”

According to Chang, the deal the U.S. made with China to combat fentanyl trafficking was a “mismatch” and “wrong.”

He said, “We relieve sanctions on The Ministry of Public Security’s [Institute of Forensic Science] in return for getting cooperation on fentanyl from Xi Jinping. Now that is wrong because these sanctions were imposed for genocide and crimes against humanity.”

Chang also noted that “this is the same Xi Jinping that in 2018 made the identical promise to [former President Donald] Trump, so he doesn’t have a great track record when it comes to honoring his agreements.”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com